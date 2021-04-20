Oxygen Price Reaches $2.61 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $131.02 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00004705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011817 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000894 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.