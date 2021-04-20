Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 151,640 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,519 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

