Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BLKB shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

