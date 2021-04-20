Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,422,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,315,000 after buying an additional 267,048 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in Perrigo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,196,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Perrigo by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after purchasing an additional 442,920 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Perrigo by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,124,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,211,000 after purchasing an additional 296,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $48,130,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

NYSE PRGO opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -694.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRGO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.