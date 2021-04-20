Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,414,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,521,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.80 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

