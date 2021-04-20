Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTMC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

