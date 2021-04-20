Pantos (PAN) Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Pantos has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $43,284.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pantos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00062193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.68 or 0.00280697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $550.67 or 0.00992872 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025658 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.53 or 0.00653656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,360.84 or 0.99816884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.