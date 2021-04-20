PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 30.7% Lower This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00002804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $171.75 million and $3.20 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00073773 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000067 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

