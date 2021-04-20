Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,011. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,683,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

