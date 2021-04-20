Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.96. 19,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,617. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.09. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

