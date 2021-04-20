Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Penn National Gaming also posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PENN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average is $92.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.79.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

