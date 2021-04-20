People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,630 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBCT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

