Periphas Capital Partnering (NYSE:PCPC) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC) shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.76 and last traded at $24.59. 18,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 7,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.45.

Periphas Capital Partnering Company Profile (NYSE:PCPC)

Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

