Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Perrigo has increased its dividend payment by 40.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -694.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

