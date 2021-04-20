Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Perrigo has increased its dividend payment by 40.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -694.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Dividend History for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit