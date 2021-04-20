Peterson Wealth Management Has $3.75 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 3.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.33. The stock had a trading volume of 120,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,245. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91.

