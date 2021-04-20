Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

