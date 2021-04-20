Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Reaches $0.0526 on Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $24,559.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00061307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00277368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004270 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00024809 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $514.95 or 0.00927111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,437.77 or 0.99810169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.40 or 0.00634457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.