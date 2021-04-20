Phantasma Hits Market Capitalization of $50.30 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $50.30 million and approximately $500,988.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,956.86 or 1.00161886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00037419 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.01 or 0.00136055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001842 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

