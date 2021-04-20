Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 13,295 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 499.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

VSDA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.00. 10,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,653. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.