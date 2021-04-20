Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,990 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $126,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $378.82. The stock had a trading volume of 403,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,605. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $250.00 and a 12-month high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

