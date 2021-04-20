Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 29,065 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,065 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 211,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,127. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $96.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

