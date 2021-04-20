Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $6.70 on Tuesday, reaching $85.04. 9,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

