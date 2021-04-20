Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Cut by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,831 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $148.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 145.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

