Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in Hilltop by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 468,426 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

