Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in Hilltop by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 468,426 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Analyst Recommendations for Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit