Plair (PLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.29 Million

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. Plair has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $121,417.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Plair has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Plair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Plair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00091714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.00648493 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plair is plair.life . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.