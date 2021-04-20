Playcent Price Reaches $1.28 on Top Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. Playcent has a total market cap of $14.57 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Playcent Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

