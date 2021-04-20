PlayGame (PXG) Market Capitalization Reaches $900,049.85

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. PlayGame has a total market cap of $900,049.85 and $68,165.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00067724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.80 or 0.00645467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00045397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.