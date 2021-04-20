PlutusDeFi (PLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlutusDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00066015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00087393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.70 or 0.00628147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00040261 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PLT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlutusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlutusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.