POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.88

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

PORBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

