Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $646,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,008,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.45 billion, a PE ratio of 152.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.