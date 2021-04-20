Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

MNST stock opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $98.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

