Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 153 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $554.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $245.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.