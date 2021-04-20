Polis Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $2,537.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00247027 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000890 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

