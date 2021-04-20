Polkalokr (LKR) Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and $486,289.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkalokr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00062102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.43 or 0.00274691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004310 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.06 or 0.00929278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.00650876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,451.35 or 0.99274486 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,816,347 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkalokr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkalokr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkalokr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkalokr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.