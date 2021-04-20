PolypuX Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $663,243.89 and $24,504.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00060844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00277105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00024619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,113.00 or 1.00303329 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.53 or 0.00891130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.51 or 0.00631907 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

