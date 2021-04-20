Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Power Integrations worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

In other news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,369. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

