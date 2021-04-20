Power Ledger Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.61 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $194.39 million and $14.61 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00068870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00093515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.46 or 0.00647781 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00050068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

