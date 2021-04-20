Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $470,000 Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,338 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 465,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after buying an additional 325,942 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CADE opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

