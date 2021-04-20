Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of ESRT opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,136.86, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

