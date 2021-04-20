Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at Truist

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s current price.

PRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,537. Primerica has a 12-month low of $91.77 and a 12-month high of $163.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 50,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

