Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,026 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.00 and a 52 week high of $384.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

