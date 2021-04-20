Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,836 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in nLIGHT by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

