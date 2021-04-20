Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Scholastic by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,683,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,080,000 after acquiring an additional 500,167 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $1,967,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 67,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Scholastic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

SCHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

SCHL stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -750.00%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

