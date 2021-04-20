Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,202,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,502 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 584,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 98,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,707 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $972.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

