Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

