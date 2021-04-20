Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,720 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 147,076 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 122,758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 68,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.23. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

