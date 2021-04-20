Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will announce ($0.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 million.

PROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Progenity in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progenity by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,764. Progenity has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

