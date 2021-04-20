Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:PSAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:PSAC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PSAC opened at $11.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79. Property Solutions Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the mobility technology business of designing and engineering smart electric connected vehicles.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.