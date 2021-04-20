ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €27.00 ($31.76) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PSM. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.86 ($21.01).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €17.89 ($21.05) on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €7.44 ($8.76) and a 52 week high of €18.61 ($21.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €17.69 and a 200-day moving average of €14.41.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

