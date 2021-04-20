Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

Purplebricks Group stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. Purplebricks Group has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.